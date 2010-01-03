Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Building Zeolite Superhighways

Catalysis: Common treatments yield catalysts with exceptional openness and interconnectivity

by Mitch Jacoby
January 3, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jovana Zečević
Subjecting zeolite Y to a combination of steam treating and acid leaching increases the crystal's natural porosity and results in a network of interconnected internal channels (as seen in the TEM image on the left). Further treatment with alkaline solution enlarges the larger pores (>15 nm diameter) and generates a new system of channels with diameters of roughly 5 nm (right).
Credit: Jovana Zečević
Subjecting zeolite Y to a combination of steam treating and acid leaching increases the crystal's natural porosity and results in a network of interconnected internal channels (as seen in the TEM image on the left). Further treatment with alkaline solution enlarges the larger pores (>15 nm diameter) and generates a new system of channels with diameters of roughly 5 nm (right).

A sequence of common chemical treatments can modify the pore structure of zeolites, leaving each crystal with pores in three size ranges, according to a team of researchers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201004360). The study demonstrates a simple way to customize porosity in crystals and may lead to new types of commercial catalysts.

Zeolites are a class of porous crystalline aluminosilicates that are widely used as catalysts in oil refining and petrochemical synthesis. In zeolites, desired chemical transformations are generally mediated by catalytic sites located within micropores, and researchers have experimented for years with a variety of methods to tailor the pores to enhance the catalysts' performance and broaden their use.

A key challenge is that zeolites' short internal channels have diameters on the order of just 1 nm, making it difficult for a large flow of reactants and products to approach and depart, respectively, from catalytic hot spots in the crystals.

To accommodate a higher throughput of molecular traffic, scientists have come up with ways to prepare zeolites that are also endowed with mesopores, crystal passageways measuring many nanometers in diameter. Having a network of large pores that are open to the crystal's exterior interconnected with catalytic micropores in the crystal's interior is like having strategically placed superhighway on- and off-ramps connected to downtown avenues. The design avoids molecular bottlenecks and thereby boosts catalyst activity.

That type of pore engineering, which is based on synthetic templating and post-synthesis-modification methods, has met with success in just a limited number of cases. Few types of zeolites with the useful two-pore-size combination have been synthesized. And until now, no general methods have been reported for making zeolites that each have pores in three or more size ranges, despite theoretical predictions that such "hierarchical porosity" would benefit catalysis.

In the study reported in Angewandte Chemie, a team of scientists including Krijn de Jong and Jovana Zečević of Utrecht University, in the Netherlands, developed such a method for imparting "trimodal porosity" to zeolite Y. That zeolite is commonly used in petrochemical cracking, a process that breaks high-molecular-weight hydrocarbons into lighter ones.

On the basis of electron microscopy, tomography, and other types of analyses, the team—which also includes Sander van Donk of Total Petrochemical's research center in Feluy, Belgium; François Fajula of Charles Gerhardt Institute, in Montpellier, France; and coworkers—showed that a combination of acid leaching, which dealuminates zeolites, and steam treating yields crystals with 1-nm micropores and large channels measuring up to 30 nm in diameter.

Treating those samples subsequently with alkaline solution, which leaches silicon, slightly increases the size of the largest pores and adds a network of medium-sized channels in the 5-nm range that are interconnected to the other types of pores, they report. The group also notes that in a series of catalytic-cracking tests, the "trimodal" zeolites outperformed control samples in terms of catalytic activity and product selectivity.

Because of the crucial interplay between chemical reaction and diffusion in zeolite crystals, this work is "certainly noteworthy," remarks Freek Kapteijn, a catalysis engineering specialist at Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands. "The virtue of this study is that it combines relatively simple methods for changing the structural and catalytic properties of zeolites," he says. Kapteijn adds that although this approach may not be a panacea for all catalysts or reactions, it will likely inspire other advances in zeolite catalysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tomography Maps Aluminum Clusters In Zeolites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron Nanoparticles For Olefin Synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeolite Mixes Up Pore Sizes To Good Effect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE