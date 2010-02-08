Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Air Products Bids For Airgas

Industrial Gases: Air Products offers $7 billion for the unwilling distributor

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 8, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Products & Chemicals has unveiled a $60-per-share unsolicited cash offer for Airgas, the largest packaged gas supplier in the U.S. The proposal values Airgas at $7 billion—$5.1 billion for Airgas' shares and another $1.9 billion in debt that Air Products would assume.

Airgas says it will review the offer with its financial and legal advisors. However, Airgas rebuffed two previously undisclosed proposals—an all-stock offer in October worth $60-per-share and a December bid of $62-per-share in stock and cash—saying they "grossly undervalued" Airgas.

Air Products says the deal is an attractive one for Airgas shareholders, representing a 38% premium over the firm's share price on the eve of the bid and an 18% premium over its 52-week high. In fact, Air Products has filed a complaint with the Delaware Court of Chancery arguing that Airgas and its CEO, Peter McCausland, neglected their fiduciary duties to shareholders by refusing to negotiate.

Air Products had sales in its most recent fiscal year of $8.2 billion. Airgas generated revenues of $3.9 billion in 2009. Should a deal be completed, Air Products would become the largest industrial gas company in North America.

Airgas is the largest distributor of packaged gases in the U.S., commanding about a quarter of the market, according to Jefferies stock analyst Laurence Alexander. In the packaged gas business, canisters of gases such as helium, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and argon are delivered to welders, medical facilities, restaurants, food manufacturers, and the like.

Air Products was a minor player in the packaged gas market until 2002, when it sold its business to Airgas for $270 million. When asked at an employee meeting why Air Products would seek to reenter a business that it had exited, CEO John McGlade noted that the business Air Products sold was a small regional player that didn’t have nearly the market density that Airgas does. Air Products still runs a packaged gases business in Europe.

Air Products believes that a combination with Airgas will capture some $250 million in annual synergies. It contends that the combined company would expand at annual rates of 1% to 2% greater than either of the two firms could on their own.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Air Products details bid for China’s Yingde
FTC approves gas merger, with conditions
Air Liquide To Buy Airgas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE