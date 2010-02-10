University Settles Discrimination Suit

New Jersey's William Paterson University (WPU) has, on Dec. 10, 2009, settled a sex discrimination suit brought against it by two former female chemistry professors, according to court documents (C&EN, Nov. 16, 2009, page 33). The conclusion of the case has just become public.
The two former chemistry professors, Anita J. Brandolini and Amber F. Charlebois, had claimed that they were victims of gender based discrimination and harassment by two longtime WPU chemistry professors Gary J. Gerardi and Gurdial M. Sharma. The university, although admitting no wrongdoing, has agreed to pay Brandolini and Charlebois $250,000 each to settle the case. What's more, their attorney, Samuel Samaro of the Pashman Stein law firm in Hackensack, N.J., has been awarded $541,000 for fees and expenses.
"Nobody settles a case for a million dollars if they plan to win," Samaro says. The discrimination that existed at WPU "only came to light because of this litigation."
Samaro says he is dismayed that Gerardi and Sharma are still members of the WPU faculty given their hostility to women that he says the case demonstrates.
The university has refused to comment on the case.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter