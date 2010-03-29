Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Predicting Climate Change Impacts

Federal Agencies: NSF, DOE, USDA team up to model short-term, regional effects of climate change

by Britt E. Erickson
March 29, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

THIN ICE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: G. H. Miller
Federal agencies hope to learn more about the impacts of climate change on sea ice in places like the Arctic.
Credit: G. H. Miller
Federal agencies hope to learn more about the impacts of climate change on sea ice in places like the Arctic.

The National Science Foundation and the Departments of Energy and Agriculture have joined forces to fund a research initiative aimed at producing the next-generation computer models for predicting the impacts of climate change on society. The $50 million per year grant program will fund projects that create models that predict climate change effects over shorter time frames and at more localized geographic scales than previously possible.

The program, called the Decadal & Regional Climate Prediction Using Earth System Models, is intended to yield predictions that will help policy makers develop strategies for adapting to climate change at the regional level over the next 10 to 20 years. All three agencies will contribute funding for the program—NSF will provide about $30 million in fiscal 2010, DOE about $10 million, and USDA about $9 million.

All of the program's proposals will be reviewed through NSF's peer review process, but each agency will contribute funds to specific areas. For example "NSF is particularly interested in developing regional and decadal climate predictions that take into account the influences of living systems and predict how living systems will respond and adapt to climate change," NSF director Arden Bement noted at a March 22 briefing to launch the initiative.

DOE is interested in resolving uncertainty associated with the indirect effects of aerosols and clouds, said William F. Brinkman, director of DOE's Office of Science. The agency also wants to predict climate extremes under changing climate and interactions between climate change and natural variability over a few decades.

"We need to move from global models operating on century-long timescales to models that capture regional conditions on the scale of a few decades," Brinkman stressed.

USDA is looking for models that can predict the effects of climate change on the production of food and renewable biofuels, added Roger Beachy, director of USDA's National Institute of Food & Agriculture.

"Climate is an important component of agriculture," Beachy said. "Producers of food will need to know more about what to expect in the future to be ready for the kinds of changes of that are anticipated."

The impacts of climate change "are becoming more profound and immediate than anticipated," Bement noted. Such impacts include "prolonged droughts, increased ecosystem stress, reduced agriculture and forest productivity, altered biological feedbacks, degraded ocean and permafrost habitats, and the rapid retreat of glaciers and sea ice."

"There is strong scientific consensus that climate change is real, is caused by humans, and threatens the wellbeing and prosperity of the people around the world," Brinkman said. "We know we need to act and to act quickly."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ecological buffers to climate change are weakening
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Identifying Future Climate Impacts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interagency Initiatives: Education Reshuffled, Climate Up, Nanotech Reduced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE