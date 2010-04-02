Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Refinery Explosion Kills Three Workers

Investigation: Chemical Safety Board team heads to Washington State

by Jeff Johnson
April 2, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Three workers were killed and four hospitalized after an explosion and fire early this morning at the Tesoro refinery in Anacortes, Wash., about 70 miles north of Seattle. The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) announced that a team has been sent to investigate the accident, which occurred in the refinery's naptha hydrotreater unit.

Currently, CSB is investigating an accident at another Tesoro Refinery—this one in Salt Lake City, Utah. There, a flash fire occurred Oct. 21, 2009, when flammable liquid overfilled a flare stack and ignited.

"CSB has 18 ongoing investigations," notes CSB Chairman and CEO John Bresland. Of those, seven accidents occurred at U.S. refineries, he noted. "This is a significant and disturbing trend that the refining industry needs to address immediately."

Bresland also warned in a statement that large-scale deployment to Washington State will further complicate board efforts to complete other important cases, including its investigations of the Caribbean Petroleum fuel terminal fire near San Juan, Puerto Rico; the CITGO refinery hydrogen fluoride release and fire in Corpus Christi, Texas; the Goodyear heat exchanger rupture and ammonia release in Houston, Texas; and the Exxon Mobil refinery hydrogen fluoride release in Joliet, Illinois.

The four-person Anacortes team will be led by CSB Investigations Supervisor Robert Hall. Board Member William B. Wark will accompany the team.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE