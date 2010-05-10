Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lanxess and TSRC Team Up in China

Rubber: Partners plan to build $50 million nitrile plant

by Marc S. Reisch
May 10, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

To meet growing Chinese demand for nitrile rubber, Germany's Lanxess and Taiwanese synthetic rubber maker TSRC are forming a 50/50 joint venture to build a $50 million plant in Nantong, China.

The partners plan to begin construction on the 30,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in September and start it up in the first half of 2012. TSRC already operates emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, polybutadiene rubber, and thermoplastics elastomer plants in Nantong, which is northwest of Shanghai.

Double-digit annual growth rates in China for nitrile rubber used to make such things as hoses, seals, and gloves is the reason behind the venture, says Lanxess board member Werner Breuers. "The partnership brings us a step closer to our customers and opens the door to further tie-ups in the emerging Asian market in the future," he adds.

TSRC's CEO, Wei-Hua Tu, says the joint venture "brings together TSRC's long history of engineering and production know-how in China with Lanxess' marketing and technical expertise in synthetic rubber." Lanxess, which claims to be the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, will supply nitrile rubber to joint venture customers from its site in La Wantzenau, France, until the Nantong unit starts up.

The new venture with Lanxess is not TSRC's only new joint venture. Last month, the Taiwanese firm inked an agreement with Indian Oil and Japan's Marubeni to build a 210,000-metric-ton styrene-butadiene rubber plant at Indian Oil's Panipat, India, complex (C&EN, April 12, page 14). The $200 million unit is also scheduled for completion in 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mexican And Spanish Firms Boost Venture
Synthetic Rubber Planned By Michelin
Lanxess Slates Big Rubber Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE