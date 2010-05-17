Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Selecting Safer Halocarbons

Environmental Chemistry: Screening strategy rates molecules' global warming potential

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
May 17, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Preventive Design
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Air conditioners rely heavily on PFCs and HFCs that can cause global warming.
Credit: Shutterstock
Air conditioners rely heavily on PFCs and HFCs that can cause global warming.

A theoretical approach to screening the global warming potential of fluorinated hydrocarbons could help industrial chemists design safer molecules before they even hit the atmosphere. 

Perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) have served as replacements for ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons in refrigerators, air conditioners, and other industrial applications since the Montreal Protocol called for chlorofluorocarbons' phase-out in 1989. Unfortunately PFCs and HFCs have well-documented atmospheric problems of their own, acting as potent greenhouse gases with long atmospheric lifetimes.

Chemists are beginning to tease apart the fundamental properties that contribute to a molecule's ability to absorb and trap infrared radiation, and therefore, its global warming potential. The number of highly polar C-F bonds, as well as the relative positions in the molecule of CF3 groups with respect to oxygen atoms or oxygen-containing groups, are two examples of such properties.

Now Partha P. Bera, a chemist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Ames Research Center at Moffett Field, Calif., and colleagues, have used modeling methods called ab initio electronic structure calculations to evaluate the radiative efficiency of a series of perfluorinated compounds (J. Phys. Chem. A 2009, 113, 12694). Radiative efficiency, along with properties like toxicity and atmospheric lifetime, are important considerations for industrial applications. The worst offenders, they found, were perfluoroethers and hydrofluoroethers, which readily absorb IR radiation, due to, among other things, their very polar C-O bonds and  to the increased polarity of C-F bonds whose carbon is also bonded to an oxygen (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci., DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0913590107).

This strategy could be used to look at the global warming potentials of other classes of molecules

Paul Blowers, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Arizona, Tucson, has mixed feelings about the work. "The authors are dead-on that this type of evaluation should be done up front before chemicals are introduced into wide-scale use," he tells C&EN. This, Blowers says, is 'critically important for making better choices at the bench scale before we scale up to large manufacturing issues.'

However, he notes, chemists need to be aware that moving fluorine atoms to different positions in the molecule in order to change IR absorption characteristics, as suggested by the authors, could also have dramatic effects on the useful physical properties of the molecule.

He points out his lab's recent analysis  of the global warming potentials of various HFC refrigerants. Although hydrofluoroethers in general have favorable characteristics,  only one of these molecules would be an effective coolant (Env. Sci. & Tech. 2010, 44 ,1526). "This demonstrates you can't always just move molecularity around and still have something that works," he warns.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ozone-Depleting Compounds On Decline In Atmosphere
EPA Eyes Ban On Greenhouse Gas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greenhouse Gases Keep Popping Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE