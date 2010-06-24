Chemical Aerobics

SAFE AND SCALABLE [+]Enlarge Credit: Shannon Stahl

In a "green" academic-industry collaboration, Shannon S. Stahl and coworkers of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Martin D. Johnson and colleagues at Eli Lilly & Co. teamed up to create a safe and scalable continuous-flow reactor system for palladium-catalyzed aerobic oxidation reactions. The development should enable broader use of molecular oxygen in place of environmentally undesirable chromate and permanganate oxidizing reagents currently used for oxidations in pharmaceutical production (Green Chem., DOI: 10.1039/c0gc00106f).

The synthetic scope and utility of palladium-catalyzed oxidations for pharmaceutical process chemistry has increased substantially over the past decade, Stahl notes. Because O 2 is inexpensive and readily available, it's commonly used as an oxidant in large-scale commodity chemical production, he says. But aerobic oxidations have been avoided in the pharmaceutical industry primarily because most companies lack process chemists specializing in O 2 safety engineering, Stahl adds.

In 2007, Stahl and Lilly's Matthew H. Yates connected at a conference and began discussing possible solutions. The researchers realized they could address the safety challenge if they could combine Stahl's "organometallic oxidase" palladium reaction chemistry, which mimics the two-step catalytic cycle of oxidase enzymes, with Lilly's process engineering.

The outcome is a modular flow reactor system with a small footprint—easily transported on a truck between Stahl's lab in Wisconsin and Lilly's facility in Indianapolis—in which stainless steel tube reactors of different diameters and lengths can be interchanged to accommodate gram- to 1 kg-scale reactions.

The researchers used oxidations of alcohols to aldehydes and ketones to demonstrate the functionality of the reactor. The system consists of reservoirs for the substrate and homogeneous palladium pyridine catalyst solution, as well as O 2 and N 2 tanks. The O 2 is diluted in the inert N 2 (8% O 2 in N 2 ), ensuring that the combination of O 2 and flammable organic reagents doesn't become explosive.

The Wisconsin-Lilly team typically carried out reactions at 100 °C at 30 psi of O 2 . Reactions lasting up to about five hours provided better than 90% yield, generating only water as a by-product and permitting catalyst recovery.

"This work shows the possibilities for transferring lab-scale results of catalytic reactions in a straightforward manner to production scale," comments Norbert Kockmann, who is responsible for continuous-flow processes and microreactor technology at Swiss specialty chemical firm Lonza. "This type of closed handling of a potentially explosive mixture can dramatically increase process safety," Kockmann adds.