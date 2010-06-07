Advertisement

Policy

NSF Names New Chemistry Division Head

Personnel: Ohio State University's Matthew Platz will take new position in October

by Susan R. Morrissey
June 7, 2010
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State University
Platz will be the next director of the Chemistry Division at NSF.
The National Science Foundation appointed Matthew S. Platz to head its Chemistry Division, effective Oct. 1. Platz,  a chemistry professor and dean of Natural & Mathematical Sciences at Ohio State University, will fill the vacancy left by Luis Echegoyen, who will depart the agency in mid-August.

A physical chemist, Platz's research involves studying the structure and behavior of reactive intermediates, particularly carbenes, nitrenes, and reactive oxygen species. He has nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers to his credit. He has served as department chair and as vice provost at the university.

"Matt is an excellent choice for the division director position since he is a seasoned scientist with extensive administrative experience at Ohio State," says Echegoyen, who, after completing a four-year term, leaves the agency to become the Welch Chair in Chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso. "I am sure that the Chemistry Division will continue to be a leader within the NSF under his capable leadership."

