NSF Names New Chemistry Division Head

The National Science Foundation appointed Matthew S. Platz to head its Chemistry Division, effective Oct. 1. Platz, a chemistry professor and dean of Natural & Mathematical Sciences at Ohio State University, will fill the vacancy left by Luis Echegoyen, who will depart the agency in mid-August.
A physical chemist, Platz's research involves studying the structure and behavior of reactive intermediates, particularly carbenes, nitrenes, and reactive oxygen species. He has nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers to his credit. He has served as department chair and as vice provost at the university.
"Matt is an excellent choice for the division director position since he is a seasoned scientist with extensive administrative experience at Ohio State," says Echegoyen, who, after completing a four-year term, leaves the agency to become the Welch Chair in Chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso. "I am sure that the Chemistry Division will continue to be a leader within the NSF under his capable leadership."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter