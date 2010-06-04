President Nominates New NSF Head

President Barack Obama has announced that he plans to nominate Subra Suresh as the next director of the National Science Foundation. Suresh is currently dean of the School of Engineering and professor of engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to take on these important roles in my administration," said Obama in a statement nominating Suresh and two other individuals to non-NSF posts.
Suresh will fill the position vacated at the end of last month by Arden Bement. Bement left the foundation after nearly six years to become the director of Purdue University's new Global Policy Research Institute.
