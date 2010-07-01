Advertisement

Environment

Introducing The Environmental SCENE

Today C&EN launches a stream of news articles about environmental research, business, and policy

by Lila Guterman and Michael Torrice
July 1, 2010
Welcome to the Environmental SCENE! Starting today, you can stay up to date on environmental topics, such as climate change, pollution, toxic substances, energy, and sustainability, by following C&EN's first topical news channel.

Here you'll find stories from C&EN's pages that report on what's happening at EPA, on the latest from the Gulf oil spill, and on the status of climate-change legislation.

The Environmental SCENE also includes stories that can't be found in the print magazine. These articles describe new environmental research, such as calculations of methylmercury pollution's health costs, the discovery that biodiesel may corrode pipelines and storage tanks, and findings that pharmaceuticals escape from drugmakers' plants into U.S. streams.

To browse through the stories, check out the Environmental SCENE archive or subscribe to the RSS feed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

