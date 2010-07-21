Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Making Better Trash Decisions

Waste Management: New tool to assess environmental impacts highlights the benefits of producing electricity through waste incineration

by Steven C. Powell
July 21, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TRASH OPTIONS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: iStockphoto
Instead of tossing waste into landfills, cities can improve efficiency and incinerate it for energy.
Credit: iStockphoto
Instead of tossing waste into landfills, cities can improve efficiency and incinerate it for energy.

After you sort your household trash into various bins and drag it out to the curb, solid waste managers must next confront several options when disposing of the refuse. To minimize the disposal's environmental impact, they pick between three main fates: recycling, incineration, and landfills. Now researchers have devised a new way to assess the most efficient and environmentally sound way to handle the trash moving through a city's waste management system (Environmental Science & Technology; DOI: 10.1021/es100505u).

Normally when experts want to measure the environmental impact of a material or process, such as waste management, they turn to life cycle assessment (LCA). This quantitative tool does environmental bookkeeping based on many factors, such as the levels of greenhouse gases released, water consumed, pollutants created, and energy generated or expended. Unfortunately, this thorough accounting is time-consuming and far too complex for non-specialists to perform or interpret.

So environmental scientist Scott Kaufman of Columbia University and colleagues set out to create a simpler system that could accurately reproduce LCA's results and allow policymakers to easily pinpoint the best practices for their communities.

The researchers started by calculating the energetic cost of commonly discarded materials, such as newspaper, polypropylene, and aluminum, based on each of the three different end-of-life scenarios. They found that in these calculations, the cumulative energy demand, a measure of the material's total energetic cost from production to use to disposal, closely mirrored the more comprehensive LCA scores. So they decided to use easier-to-calculate energy scores as a proxy for LCA values.

With a LCA stand-in, the scientists could then measure a waste management system's efficiency. Not all materials can be recycled or incinerated, so managers have to make tough decisions. And each fate has a different energy consequence: Recycling saves energy, incineration generates energy, and tossing the material into a landfill produces the least amount of energy or even none at all. To analyze these decisions for each product, the researchers calculated the fraction of energy that the system actually extracts from the waste compared to the output generated by the best possible decision.

Kaufman and colleagues applied this analysis to the decisions made by waste management systems in San Francisco and Honolulu. Although San Francisco has a better recycling rate, the researchers estimated that Honolulu's system overall is about 20% more efficient than San Francisco's. The key difference is incineration: Honolulu has a comprehensive waste-to-energy incineration policy, while San Francisco doesn't incinerate at all. But Honolulu also could improve its efficiency by raising its recycling rate. With these changes, both cities could recover 90% of the total possible energy trapped in their trash.

Yale University's Reid Lifset, editor of Journal of Industrial Ecology, says that basing the benchmark "on cumulative energy demand is clever. It draws attention to what happens to the waste that isn't or can't be recycled."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
52 million tons of plastic slips into the environment every year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Most solvent waste from US academic labs ends up in the air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mining landfills for resources doesn’t always benefit climate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE