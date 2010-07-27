U.S. Is Golden At International Chemistry Olympiad

The U.S. team participating in the 42nd International Chemistry Olympiad, earned two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze. The annual chemistry competition took place in Tokyo on July 19-28.
Colin Lu of Vestal, N.Y.; and Alexander Siegenfeld of New Haven, Conn., both earned gold medals. Richard Li of Clarksville, Md., won a silver medal, and Utsarga Sikder of Monmouth Junction, N.J., received a bronze medal.
During the competition, students from the U.S. team competed against students from 67 other countries. Participants were judged on their theoretical knowledge of chemistry as well as their laboratory skills.
The U.S. achievement is significant because the last time the U.S. team won two gold medals was in Groningen, the Netherlands, in 2002. Last year, in Cambridge, England, the U.S. team earned a gold medal and three silver medals.
The next International Chemistry Olympiad will take place in Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. will host the competition in 2012, at the University of Maryland, College Park.
