Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A Better Way To Measure Chemical Risks

Toxic Chemicals: Study suggests regulators should focus more on how organisms modify pollutants in the environment than the chemicals' hydrophobicity

by Janet Pelley
August 17, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BODY BURDENS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Amy Van Atten, NOAA
Seals and humans seem to accumulate pollutants based on how readily they can transform them.
Credit: Amy Van Atten, NOAA
Seals and humans seem to accumulate pollutants based on how readily they can transform them.

As Congress strives to reform chemical regulation this year, experts hope that new legislation will improve how regulators assess a chemical's risk to human health. Until now, regulators have viewed a compound's hydrophobicity as the main determinant of whether it will accumulate in humans and cause trouble. A new study debunks this approach and points to biotransformation, a measure of how organisms in the food chain modify pollutant molecules, as the main driver of bioaccumulation (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es101000w).

For the last 40 years, regulators have relied on hydrophobicity to assess chemicals' risks in the environment, because early studies discovered that birds at the top of aquatic food chains tended to accumulate the greasiest compounds, says Don MacKay, an environmental chemist at Trent University in Canada. But, he says, this rubric has flaws.

For example, two polychlorinated biphenyls, PCB 99 and PCB 101, have similar hydrophobicities. But, says environmental toxicologist Jon Arnot of the University of Toronto, Scarborough in Canada, previous research has shown that gray seals in the Baltic Sea have about six times more PCB 99 in their bodies than PCB 101.

The key chemical difference between the two PCBs is that seals and the fish that they eat more readily modify PCB 101 molecules than PCB 99 molecules. These biotransformations such as oxidation occur when an organism metabolizes pollutants they have absorbed from their environment. The modified chemicals then move through the environment when the organism excretes them or when another animal eats that organism.

Arnot and colleagues wanted to illustrate how biotransformation is a better predictor for bioaccumulation in humans. So they developed a model to estimate how contaminants would accumulate in a hypothetical 30-year old woman in southern Sweden. This so-called multi-media model accounted for pollutant exposures from the air, water, soil, and from the woman's diet.

The scientists then varied the contaminants' hydrophobicities and biotransformation rates separately to see which variable had the biggest impact on the hypothetical Swedish woman's pollutant load.

When they eliminated biotransformation from the model and allowed hydrophobicity to vary, the model predicted a range of chemical accumulation rates that only differed by a modest factor of 10. But when the researchers inputted the biotransformation rates and held hydrophobicities constant, the model's estimates of bioaccumulation varied by a factor of a billion.

The study is a "wake-up call" for regulators, MacKay says, because it shows that "biotransformation has a profound effect on concentrations of chemicals in humans." He thinks that if regulators start considering biotransformation, they might discover that some highly hydrophobic chemicals may have been unfairly restricted; meanwhile Bob Boethling, a microbiologist at the Environmental Protection Agency, points out that some more hydrophilic chemicals could present a bigger risk than previously thought.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Floods can flush microplastic pollution from rivers into the sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PCBs and other organic pollutants reach the deep ocean
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Way To Profile Perfluorinated Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE