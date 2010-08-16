Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Gevo Files For Public Stock Offering

Renewables: Firm seeks to raise up to $150 million to fund development of next generation biofuels and chemicals

by Marc S. Reisch
August 16, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Greener Gas:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gevo
Gevo researchers recover gasoline made by upgrading isobutyl alcohol in one of the company's pilot plants.
Credit: Gevo
Gevo researchers recover gasoline made by upgrading isobutyl alcohol in one of the company's pilot plants.

Biofuels and chemicals maker Gevo has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of shares worth up to $150 million with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Englewood, Colo.-based company did not say when it would finalize the filing or how many shares it would offer for sale.

The money Gevo raises would help finance its vision to build a network of fermentation-based biorefineries to produce isobutyl alcohol for gasoline blendstocks, as well as jet and diesel fuels. The firm also envisions converting isobutyl alcohol into a variety of feedstocks for plastics, fibers, rubber, and other polymers.

However, since its inception in 2005, the firm has accumulated a deficit of $50.3 million. Revenues to date have been limited and last year amounted to $660,000, none of it from the sale of isobutyl alcohol and most from government grants and cooperative agreements.

Nonetheless, Gevo has a blue chip slate of investors backing the firm whose technology is licensed from the University of California, Los Angeles, and agriculture giant Cargill. Investors include major clean technology investors Burrill & Co., Khosla Ventures, and the Virgin Green Fund. French oil and gas firm Total invested in the firm in April 2009. In May, German synthetic rubber producer Lanxess invested $10 million in Gevo and inked an agreement to jointly develop a renewable route to isobutene used to make butyl rubber, which is used to make tires.

To get its commercialization plan underway, Gevo signed an agreement earlier this month to acquire its first large-scale production facility from Agi-Energy in Luverne, Minn. (C&EN, Aug. 16, page 13). In its SEC filing, Gevo said it would spend $22 million to retrofit the ethanol plant to produce 18 million gal of isobutyl alcohol annually by 2012.

Ultimately the firm says it plans to bring its annual capacity for isobutyl alcohol up to 500 million gal. It also claims that it is in discussions to buy additional ethanol plants and form joint ventures with other ethanol makers to achieve that goal.

Confident of its success, Gevo noted in its preliminary prospectus that it had laid the ground work to sell "significant quantities of renewable jet fuel," to United Airlines. Japanese fiber and polymer maker Toray Industries, Gevo says, has talked to it about purchasing isobutyl alcohol-based p-xylene, a polyester raw material.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sustainable aviation fuel advances
Metabolix And Gevo Raise Needed Funds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyris And Total Expand Relationship

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE