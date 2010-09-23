Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

How To Define "Safe" Water?

Water Pollution: Southern California study highlights the limits of bacteria used as fecal indicators

by Steven C. Powell
September 23, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

GO WITH THE FLOW
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stanley Grant
Although treated wastewater flows out of discharge pipes free of fecal contamination, indicator bacteria are still abundant downstream.
Credit: Stanley Grant
Although treated wastewater flows out of discharge pipes free of fecal contamination, indicator bacteria are still abundant downstream.

People love to frolic in lakes and rivers, but unfortunately so do a lot of nasty microbes. A nearly 25-year-old national recreational water standard protects us from waterborne pathogens, especially those lurking in fecal waste. But a new study in Environmental Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1021/es101092g) shows that the microbes used to flag fecal contamination can be unreliable.

Water quality depends on upstream inputs, such as urban runoff, agricultural runoff, or wastewater treatment discharges. Since 1986, the Environmental Protection Agency has relied on culturing Escherichia coli and Enterococcus bacteria to spot feces contamination in these waters. A positive test for feces usually indicates the presence of pathogens that cause illness, such as stomach disorders and respiratory infections.

But in recent years researchers have found that the gut bacteria used as feces indicators can survive outside of our digestive tracts in other environments. These "naturalized" bacteria could lead to false positives in culture tests and thus make them inaccurate fecal indicators.

Stanley Grant, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of California, Irvine, and colleagues wanted to develop a better quantitative understanding of how water quality markers—including fecal indicator bacteria—changed along inland urban waters. The team decided to study a wastewater treatment plant stream that feeds into the Santa Ana River in Southern California. During the dry season, the Santa Ana receives about 85% of its flow from disinfected wastewater.

They collected water samples at various spots, including directly from the wastewater discharge pipe and within the Santa Ana itself, both up- and downstream from where the wastewater flows into it.

The researchers cast a wide analytical net in assessing water quality, including the traditional culture test for E. coli and Enterococcus, quantitative polymerase chain reaction assays for Enterococcus and human-specific HF183 Bacteroides, and measurements of chemical markers for sewage and wastewater such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid.

While samples straight from the wastewater discharge pipe were very low in Enterococcus according to the standard EPA culture test, the levels rose as the water flowed downstream: "Water emerged from the wastewater plant disinfected, and then within 500 meters downstream the concentrations exceeded the regulatory criteria," Grant says.

The team concluded that the riverbed served as a source of naturalized Enterococcus. The bacteria essentially sounded the alarm for feces that weren't there, says Grant.

Ecologist Richard L. Whitman of the U.S. Geological Survey in Porter, Indiana, calls the study "really important work." A recent court order requires the EPA to revise its recreational water regulations by 2012. And this study adds important data for finding better standards, Whitman says, by better defining the disconnect between fecal indicators and actual human pathogens.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Oil Spills Boost Arsenic In Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Restoring Threatened Mussels To Freshwater Could Cut E. Coli Contamination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chip Detects Multiple Waterborne Pathogens At Once

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE