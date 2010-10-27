Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Competition Recognizes Student Inventors

Awards: Tissue engineering and structural composite research projects earn top honors

by Linda Wang
October 27, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Chen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Alice Chen
Credit: Courtesy of Alice Chen

Two students doing research in the chemical sciences received top honors during the 2010 Collegiate Inventors Competition, a program of Invent Now that recognizes extraordinary achievements by student inventors. The winners were announced on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Jensen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Jensen
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Jensen

In the graduate category, Alice Chen, 29, a doctoral candidate in Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's joint program in Health Sciences & Technology, received the top prize of $15,000 for her work with tissue-engineered liver mimetics in mice. Chen developed a way to implant a matrix containing human liver cells into mice, an approach that could be useful for drug testing and other therapeutic applications. Chen plans on going into industry after she graduates. "I want to be part of a team that encourages out-of-the-box thinking, because I think that is the only way to transform the world," she says.

In the undergraduate category, Mark Jensen, 23, who graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University, received the top prize of $10,000 for his manufacturing methods for composite lattice pole structures. He formed a company, Altus Poles, to develop and manufacture structural composites for the pole, tower, and aircraft industries. "A lot of people discount themselves because they think they're too young" to do science, he says. "But if people really want to, they can find so many opportunities."

Graduate students Erez Lieberman-Aiden and Nynke van Berkum of Harvard-MIT Health Sciences & Technology and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, respectively, took second place; and Bozhi Tian and Tzahi Cohen-Karni of Harvard came in third.

Undergraduate students Devon Anderson, Jonathan Guerrette, and Nathan Niparko of Dartmouth University were the second place winners in their category, and Leyla Isik, Salina Khushal, Michael Shen, and Emilie Yeh of Johns Hopkins University placed third.

The competition is sponsored by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and the Abbott Fund, the non-profit foundation of Abbott Laboratories.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lu Wei wins Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists﻿
Ullyot Scholar
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Olympiad: Asia Dominates And U.S. Wins One Gold And Three Silver Medals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE