Copper Could Inspire Microbes To Resist

Copper conundrum [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

For decades, microbes in soils have shown signs of resistance to antibiotics used in medicine and agriculture, raising concerns of possible human health impacts. New research in Environmental Science & Technology DOI: 10.1021/es101798r) indicates that copper, which is widely used in pesticides and animal feed, might prime microbes for such resistance.

In the past two decades, researchers have shown that microbes can develop resistance to metals in soils as a protective reaction against metal toxicity. Kristian Brandt of the University of Copenhagen and his colleagues studied soil contaminated nearly a century ago by a processing plant that treated wood to make it last longer using copper sulfate. While records are spotty, the team determined that the contaminated soils were nearly identical to nearby control soils: Both underwent the same tilling practices in the decades after the wood plant closed. While both soils had similarly low levels of other metals and pollutants, copper levels were 150 times higher in the processing-plant contaminated soils.

The team used a novel radiolabeled assay to detect which microbial populations survived in the lab in the presence of copper and antibiotics. Compared to bacteria from the normal soil, the microbes that came from the copper-contaminated soils showed higher resistance to vancomycin and tetracycline, antibiotics commonly used in agriculture.

Brandt and his colleagues previously showed that microbes can develop resistance to copper, even at low levels, in about a week. Resistance to antibiotics also could develop quickly, the researchers hypothesize. More worrisome, they suggest that copper exposure may make microbes resistant to as-yet undeveloped drugs.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

While Gerry Wright of McMaster University, in Ontario, is intrigued by the link between copper and antibiotic resistance, he says that the researchers have more work to do: They have to find the mechanism. "What they've got is a phenomenon that needs to be pursued," he says.