Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Debunking The Detection Limit Myth

Drinking Water: Better analytical methods do not lead to stricter contaminant regulations

by Rebecca Renner
October 14, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

AT THE LIMIT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ja-Myung Kim, Kitack Lee, Kyoungsoon Shin
Advances in analytical chemistry bring down detection limits, but do not necessarily strengthen water quality standards.
Credit: Ja-Myung Kim, Kitack Lee, Kyoungsoon Shin
Advances in analytical chemistry bring down detection limits, but do not necessarily strengthen water quality standards.

Critics of environmental regulations often argue that as analytical methods become more precise, policymakers push for tougher regulations, because scientists can detect smaller and smaller contaminant concentrations. But a new report concludes that this criticism, known as the "vanishing zero effect," is a myth—at least when it comes to U.S. drinking water regulations. Instead, the authors find that a better understanding of a chemical's toxicology appears to be the primary driver of changes in regulatory limits (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es101417u).

Although people have invoked the vanishing zero effect for decades, no one had yet examined its validity. So engineers Ryan Calder and Ketra Schmitt of Concordia University in Montreal, decided to perform the first comprehensive analysis of the role that improved detection capabilities play in drinking water regulation

The pair of myth-busters examined three possible rationales for changing a specific contaminant's regulations: an improved detection technique, a better understanding of its toxicology, or a cheaper method to treat it. They specifically evaluated the evolution of the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974, because those regulations undergo regular review.

"What we found surprised us," Schmitt says. The act regulates 67 chemical contaminants, but since it went into effect, the regulatory limits of only 15 chemicals have changed. "We were surprised that regulations aren't changing as quickly as we anticipated," she says. Even more surprising, regulations for seven of those 15 contaminants, including barium, selenium, and chromium, have became less stringent over time—the opposite direction predicted by the vanishing zero effect.

Still, regulations for six contaminants have stiffened. Of those six, only the regulatory limits on now banned pesticides, lindane and toxaphene, are now at their detection limits. Meanwhile, arsenic's regulatory limits are well above its detection limit and policymakers based that choice on toxicology—its cancer risk—tempered by treatment cost concerns. Toxicological information also drove the limits for cadmium and the pesticide methoxychlor.

Calder and Schmitt also found that toxicological information plays an important role in screening emerging contaminants for potential regulation. For example, regulators first considered perchlorate as a candidate for drinking water limits when an analytical breakthrough lowered its detection limit. But the current regulatory discussions focus on mitigating its health effects.

The paper shines light on a previously ignored topic, says engineering analyst Patrick Gurian at Drexel University in Philadelphia: "It's nice to see some critical thinking and evidence brought to bear on this common belief."

Gurian thinks that improved analytical methods have actually made regulatory decisions more complex. "Once we could simply regulate to a level we could detect," he says. "Now we have to face societal choices about how much to invest in risk reduction and how much risk we are willing to accept."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Groups want tighter water pollution limits for US industry
Chronic exposure limit set for PFOA in drinking water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methylmercury Levels Spiked After Tennessee Coal Ash Spill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE