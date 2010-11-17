Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ammonia Fertilizer May Solve Pesticide Problem

Pesticides: New technique could cut emissions of ozone-destroying methyl bromide from fumigated soils

by Janet Pelley
November 17, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

FUMIGATING FIELDS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: USDA
When farmers apply methyl bromide to their fields, the vast majority escapes into the atmosphere.
Credit: USDA
When farmers apply methyl bromide to their fields, the vast majority escapes into the atmosphere.

The soil fumigant methyl bromide kills crop-damaging nematode worms and fungi. Unfortunately, it also rips holes in the ozone layer and threatens farm workers' health. Now researchers have shown in laboratory experiments that ammonia fertilizer can degrade this pesticide (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es1022027). Although the study is preliminary, the researchers think that the method could prevent methyl bromide emissions from crop fields.

When planting crops such as strawberries, many farmers first fumigate their fields by injecting methyl bromide into soil and tenting the soil with plastic tarps. The United Nation's Montreal Protocol placed restrictions on methyl bromide, along with other ozone-destroying chemicals, starting in the 1990s. As a result, methyl bromide emissions from soil fumigation have declined 90% worldwide. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency planned to phase out the neurotoxic pesticide by 2005, but farmers pressured the agency to grant special exemptions to use methyl bromide on certain crops, such as strawberries. The farmers consider methyl bromide to be the most effective fumigant available.

Earlier studies found that methyl bromide degrades quickly under alkaline conditions to harmless methanol and bromide. Farmers use several alkaline substances on their fields, such as agricultural lime and ammonia fertilizer, so Scott Yates, a soil scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and his colleagues wondered if these bases could enhance degradation of methyl bromide.

In the laboratory, the scientists measured how fast methyl bromide degraded in solutions of ammonia, calcium hydroxide, and potassium carbonate. Ammonia was the most effective, breaking down the pesticide about 16-times faster than calcium hydroxide did. The researchers then tried a proof-of-principle experiment that simulated field conditions by applying methyl bromide to soil samples in the lab at the same concentration that farmers use and sealing the soil samples under a virtually impermeable plastic film. The ammonia degraded more than 99.5% of the methyl bromide after just 8 hours.

The study shows that farmers could cut methyl bromide emissions so effectively that the end result would appear as if the pesticide had been banned, says Robert Rhew, a biogeochemist at the University of California, Berkeley. But he wonders if the process will work in the fields. Rhew and Susan Kegley, principal scientist at the Pesticide Research Institute, a company that consults on pesticide use, point out that the plastic tarps used on fields do not provide the tight seals available in a lab because the tarps are frequently blown off by the wind or pierced by roving deer and birds.

Yates admits that more research is needed to see if his team's method is feasible on farms. He also thinks that the technique will work to degrade other halogenated fumigants, such as methyl iodide.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herbicide application may be a source of atmospheric amine pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herbicide application may be a source of atmospheric amine pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leaks of CFCs threaten ozone layer recovery and climate, researchers say

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE