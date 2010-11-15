Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mining Industrial Waste For Medicine

Green Chemistry: A process developed in China turns dye and detergent byproducts into a tuberculosis drug

by Rachel Zurer
November 15, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

USEFUL LEFTOVERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Researchers convert the waste from detergent brightener production into a valuable drug.
Credit: Shutterstock
Researchers convert the waste from detergent brightener production into a valuable drug.

Every year, factories producing a key ingredient used in dyes and detergent brighteners generate 500 billion gal of toxic wastewater. Now Chinese researchers have developed a process to turn that waste into a drug used to treat multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es101950k).

Industrial-scale production of dye-precursor 4,4'-dinitrostilbene-2,2'-disulfonic acid (DNS) creates byproducts that are generally tough to break down and non-biodegradable, such as p-nitrotoluene-o-sulfonic acid. As a result, current DNS waste treatments are energy-intensive and costly, says Xiaobin Fan, a chemical engineer at Tianjin University.

Fan and his colleagues wanted to do better. First, they analyzed the components in the wastewater and found that all the contaminants had a basic structure in common: a substituted aromatic sulfonic acid. They then thought up ways to convert chemicals with that basic structure into something useful.

The researchers came up with a process, which involves an oxidation, reduction, and sodium hydroxide treatment step, to convert more than 85% of the wastewater's contaminants into 4-amino-2-hydroxybenzoic acid (paramycin), which is part of cocktail treatments for multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis. Each year, drug-makers produce 500 tons of paramycin. But it also has non-medical uses: Chemical manufacturers synthesize over 1 million tons of the compound for use in the production of polymers, pesticides, and alumina.

Treating DNS wastewater normally costs about $4/m3 of wastewater, but this new process can net $77 worth of valuable chemicals per m3 of wastewater, according to the researcher's calculations. This route to paramycin is also more environmentally friendly than existing methods, producing less waste per amount of paramycin produced. "It solves environmental problems and obtains economic benefits at the same time," says Fan.

The Huayu Chemical Company in China, a major world supplier of DNS, cooperated with the researchers on the project and has adopted the new process on a pilot-scale to optimize the technique.

Martin Mulvihill, a chemist with the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Green Chemistry, praised the researchers for evaluating the new process's environmental impact to ensure that it was less wasteful than existing paramycin routes: "That really takes it above other work that just looks at using a waste product to make something of value."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bleach activator could lead to greener whites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greener Building Block For Fungicides﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greener Synthetic Pathways Award: Life Technologies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE