Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF, Petronas Mull Deeper Ties

Specialty chemicals: Partners consider a $1.3 billion investment in Malaysia

by Jean-François Tremblay
December 7, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Foundation
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
BASF and Petronas have jointly produced chemicals in Malaysia for more than 10 years. Shown here is the acrylic acid plant in Kuantan.
Credit: BASF
BASF and Petronas have jointly produced chemicals in Malaysia for more than 10 years. Shown here is the acrylic acid plant in Kuantan.

BASF and Malaysian oil refiner Petronas have signed a memorandum of understanding for a $1.3 billion complex in Malaysia that would produce a range of specialty chemicals. The new plant would complement a petrochemical complex the partners have jointly operated in Kuantan, Malaysia, for the past decade.

Their joint venture, BASF Petronas Chemicals, is owned 60% by BASF and 40% by Petronas. It produces acrylic acid, oxo alcohols, butanediol and its derivatives, and phthalate-based plasticizers. Over the coming year, the firms will jointly evaluate the possibility of expanding their product range to non-ionic surfactants, methanesulfonic acid, iso-nonanol and other C4-based chemicals.

The proposed venture would continue a strengthening of Petronas' chemicals business. In August, it agreed to pay BP $363 million for the British firm's stake in their chemical joint ventures (C&EN, Sept. 6, page 30). Petronas raised more than $4 billion in the spin off of its chemicals business as Petronas Chemicals in September. At the time, Petronas said it would use some of the proceeds to build new plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco, Rongsheng sign more deals
Saudi Aramco pushes further into chemicals
Shell’s SADAF exit raises $820 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE