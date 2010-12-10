Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CAS Report Reveals Growth in Nanofiltration

Water Purification: Nanofiltration grows over 40 years in quest for clean water

by Lila Guterman
December 10, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A CRESTING WAVE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Abstracts Service
Publications about filtration have grown tremendously, with nanofiltration increasing 6,300% between 1990 and 2009
Credit: Chemical Abstracts Service
Publications about filtration have grown tremendously, with nanofiltration increasing 6,300% between 1990 and 2009

Over the past 40 years, as water scarcity has become a concern around the globe, nanofiltration grew faster than other water purification methods including reverse osmosis and chemical disinfection, according to Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), a division of the American Chemical Society. In a new report, CAS reviewed journal publications and patents and found that while the numbers of publications about all types of filtration have increased, nanofiltration has grown the most since its emergence in 1987. Nanofiltration methods run water through a fine membrane to remove small solutes such as oil and pesticides. CAS found that U.S. authors penned more journal articles about nanofiltration than did scientists from other countries and that more patents were filed in China than elsewhere.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE