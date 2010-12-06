Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Pfizer Taps Read As CEO

Pharmaceuticals: Long-time executive to replace Kindler

by Rick Mullin
December 6, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Read
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pfizer
Credit: Pfizer

Pfizer has named Ian C. Read, currently head of the firm's biopharmaceutical operations, as president and CEO, replacing Jeffrey B. Kindler, who resigned on Dec. 5.

Read, 57, joined Pfizer in 1978. He held management positions in Latin America before being named president of Pfizer's international pharmaceuticals group in 1996. Since 2006, Read has managed business units accounting for 85% of the company's revenue.

Kindler, who previously worked for McDonald's and General Electric, had been with Pfizer for nine years. He served as general counsel prior to becoming CEO in 2005. At the time, his replacement of Henry A. McKinnell was viewed as an acknowledgment by Pfizer that it needed to change.

Indeed, Kindler oversaw a significant transformation with the formation of global business units and a simultaneous restructuring of research to eliminate all but the most promising drug candidates and expansion in areas such as biopharmaceuticals. His tenure was capped by Pfizer's 2009 acquisition of Wyeth.

"I feel our team can proudly boast of some transformational accomplishments," Kindler said in a statement. "Now that we are about to complete a full year of operating Pfizer and Wyeth together, with our world class team fully in place, I have concluded the time is right to turn the leadership of the company over to Ian Read."

In a note to investors, stock analyst Jami Rubin of Goldman Sachs applauded the move, citing longstanding questions about the company's strategic direction in marketing and research. "Change will be good for Pfizer, which will now be led by a seasoned executive with over 20 years experience running many different regions and businesses in pharma," Rubin wrote.

Pfizer's announcement follows Merck & Co.'s last week that Kenneth C. Frazier will replace Richard T. Clark as CEO on Jan. 1, 2011. Clark's departure comes approximately one year after Merck's acquisition of Schering-Plough.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Embattled Corteva CEO Collins will retire
Bristol-Myers Squibb Names New R&D Head
Perlmutter To Head R&D At Merck

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE