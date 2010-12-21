Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

White House Issues Scientific Integrity Memo

Guidelines: Federal agencies will have to develop procedures to implement new policy

by David J. Hanson
December 21, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy has issued a long-awaited memo to federal departments to ensure scientific integrity within the government. The memo, written by OSTP Director John P. Holdren, is the follow up to a March 9, 2009, statement by President Barack Obama on the issue.

The OSTP memo provides guidelines to federal agencies and offices on scientific integrity but it does not provide many details. It states that government agencies need to ensure a "culture of scientific integrity" because public trust can only be gained if science is done without political influence or efforts to alter scientific findings. This includes the free flow of scientific information, especially conveying to the public the technical data used to make policy decisions.

It states that the process for choosing scientists to be members of federal advisory committees should also be done openly and on the basis of the individual's scientific qualifications, not their political beliefs. Issues of conflict of interest should be publicly reviewed. And the memo says that the professional development of government scientists should be encouraged, including allowing for publishing research results in peer-reviewed journals and presentations of research findings at professional meetings.

Details of implementing these guidelines are up to each department or agency, the memo states, and Holdren asks that they report to him within 120 days on any actions they have taken to implement the OSTP policies.

A number of government watchdog groups have been critical of OSTP on this issue because Obama had said that the guidelines would be issued within 120 days of his March 2009 statement. Now that the policies have been issued, these groups are wondering what took so long.

"This guidance was almost two years in the making but it reads like it was finalized at the last minute," said Jeff Ruch, executive director of the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, in a statement. PEER is a national alliance of local state and federal resource professionals. "If it took this long to produce this very short guidance memo, how long will it take agencies to do the hard work of reducing these hazy principles to concrete, enforceable rules and procedures?"

Gary D. Bass, executive director for the advocacy group OMB Watch, is also concerned about the lack of specificity in the OSTP memo. "Articulating a vision for scientific integrity is essential, but the devil will be in the details, some of which are lacking in this memo," he said in a statement.

Congress has been following the issue of scientific integrity at federal agencies for many years and will be looking critically at how the OSTP guidelines are implemented. Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.), who will be chairman of the House Science & Technology Committee's Subcommittee on Investigations & Oversight when the next Congress convenes in January, finds the OSTP guidelines problematic.

"Upon initial review, these guidelines seem very similar to the standing guidance already in place," Broun said in a statement. "I am looking forward to evaluating these guidelines in the upcoming Congress because, as we have seen over the past two years, rhetoric without action only breeds additional abuse of scientific integrity."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE