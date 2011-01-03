Clariant Will Build Innovation Center

Clariant will spend more than $65 million to build an innovation center in Frankfurt, Germany. To be completed by the end of 2012, the center will provide space for 500 people involved in fields such as chemical R&D, applications development, intellectual property management, and new business development. Clariant says the combination of different disciplines under one roof will help it expand its R&D pipeline.
