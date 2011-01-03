DuPont Settles For $3.3 Million Fine

DuPont is paying a $3.3 million penalty to settle allegations that it failed to give EPA key toxicology information on certain chemicals. DuPont says that after discussions with agency enforcement officials, the company reviewed its files and turned over 57 studies that it previously believed did not need to be reported to EPA under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, the data show toxicity in rats after inhalation of certain compounds that the company was studying for possible use for protecting surfaces or masonry, as well as in water repellants, sealants, and paints. The agreement did not name the chemicals. TSCA requires companies to inform EPA when they come into possession of data showing that a substance could pose a substantial risk. “DuPont failed to comply with the law and notify EPA that it had information on chemicals that could pose a risk to human health and the environment,” says Cynthia J. Giles, the agency’s top enforcement official. In a statement, DuPont says, “The settlement allows us to put this matter behind us and move forward.”