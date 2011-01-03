Elevance And LS9 Raise Venture Funds

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org

Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format

Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app

Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings

ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.



