Environment

GE To Dredge Hudson River

by David J. Hanson
January 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 1
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
PCB dredging on the Hudson River above Fort Edwards.
PCB dredging on the Hudson River above Fort Edwards.

EPA and General Electric have agreed on the requirements for the final cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) pollution in the Hudson River. The agreement follows lengthy negotiations between the parties on how to complete the removal of an estimated 1.3 million lb of PCBs that were released into the river by two GE plants over 30 years until 1977. “GE has consistently said it wanted to complete the dredging and now looks forward to doing so under terms that achieve the scientific objectives in a practical and cost-effective way,” said Ann R. Klee, GE’s vice president of corporate environmental programs, in a statement. EPA says the agreement will remove more than 95% of PCBs from the dredged areas. Engineering plans will be submitted to EPA for technical approval in February, and dredging is expected to begin in late spring.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

