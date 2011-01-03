Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Multifunctional Membranes

Chemists engineer multicomponent block polymers to serve as nanoporous filtration membranes

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Modular Approach
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Marc Hillmyer
A reactive triblock polymer is used to form a functional nanoporous membrane.
Credit: Marc Hillmyer
A reactive triblock polymer is used to form a functional nanoporous membrane.

Marc A. Hillmyer of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, unveiled his group’s “reaction-induced self-assembly method” as a modular approach for engineering multifunctional, multicomponent block polymers to serve as nanoporous membranes for drug delivery, water filtration, and separations applications. In commercially available ultrafiltration membranes, there’s a trade-off between membrane selectivity and liquid permeability—highly selective membranes have low permeability and vice versa, Hillmyer explained. To overcome this problem, Hillmyer’s group has been using the new method to prepare membranes that combine high porosity and narrow pore-size distributions with tunable chemical and mechanical properties. In one example, Hillmyer and coworkers made a membrane from a polymer containing a reactive polystyrene copolymer block (blue), a poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) block (PNIPAM, red), and a poly(lactide) block (PLA, green). In the presence of a metathesis catalyst, the reactive block cross-links with polymerizing dicyclopentadiene (blue diamonds) to create the membrane matrix. Etching out the PLA creates pores lined with thermally responsive and reactive PNIPAM. The resulting tough nanoporous material can be formed as thin sheets and holds potential as a highly selective, highly permeable water-filtration membrane, Hillmyer said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene’s Insolubility Drives Materials Synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reversible Bonding Improves Crystallization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE