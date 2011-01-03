Shell Mulls Big Complex In Qatar

Shell Chemicals and Qatar Petroleum have signed a memorandum of understanding to study a petrochemical complex in Ras Laffan, Qatar. The partners plan an ethylene cracker, a 1.5 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene glycol plant, and other olefins derivatives facilities. Qatar Petroleum already has joint ventures with Total Petrochemicals and ChevronPhillips Chemical. ExxonMobil Chemical has been studying a joint venture in the country. Shell, which has had its eye on a Qatari petrochemical complex since around 2005, is already constructing a gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar.
