Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Vitamin D-3 Goes With The Flow

A microreactor combines light-mediated and thermal reactions to improve a synthetic route to an important vitamin

by Carmen Drahl
January 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

With the aid of a microreactor, chemists in Japan have combined light-mediated and thermal reactions to improve the synthesis of vitamin D-3. Many foods are fortified with vitamin D-3, but industrial routes to the vitamin have yields of less than 20%. The penultimate step in industrial syntheses, a light-mediated isomerization, is not selective, and it’s tough to clear away by-products of the reaction. Shinichiro Fuse, a member of a group led by Takashi Takahashi of Tokyo Institute of Technology, described a continuous-flow microreactor process that avoids these problems. The team’s microreactor performs the light-mediated isomerization and the next step in the synthesis, a thermal isomerization, at the same time (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c0cc02239j). The process reduces purification waste and has an isolated vitamin D-3 yield of 32%, the highest yield so far that doesn’t involve expensive specialized laser equipment. This is the first time researchers have combined thermal and photoreactions in a single microreactor, Fuse notes. Fuse and coworkers are now working to make analogs  of vitamin D-3 with their system.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE