Agilent Acquires Start-Up Companies

Agilent Technologies has acquired two small firms to expand its life sciences offerings. One purchase is Lab901, an Edinburgh, Scotland-based maker of electrophoresis equipment. The 10-year-old firm’s automated benchtop instruments are used for DNA, RNA, and protein analysis. Agilent has also acquired Wakefield, Mass.-based Biocius Life Sciences, a two-year-old spinoff of BioTrove. The company sells the RapidFire high-throughput mass spectrometry drug-screening platform. All 45 Lab901 employees and all 25 from Biocius will join Agilent.
