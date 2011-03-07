BASF Will Divest Fertilizer Business

BASF is planning to sell its fertilizer activities in Antwerp, Belgium, and its 50% stake in a French fertilizer joint venture with Total. Fertilizers at BASF’s headquarters site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, are not included because they are too important to integration there. For now, the company will carve out the business into a new subsidiary. Although the business has 2.5 million metric tons of annual capacity, it represents less than 1% of BASF sales. Since 2000, K+S Nitrogen has been the sole distributor of BASF fertilizers.
