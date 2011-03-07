Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Balancing Act Reduces Peptide Aggregation

Scientists modulate molecular aggregation by balancing hydrophobicity and electrostatic repulsion

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Highly hydrophobic domains make a protein or peptide more susceptible to aggregation. Zhongping Tan, Shiying Shang, and Samuel J. Danishefsky of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center report a strategy by which they reduce this aggregation by balancing hydrophobicity and electrostatic repulsion, using a major segment of human erythropoietin (hEPO) as an example (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1100195108). The Sloan-Kettering team modified a portion of hEPO by attaching arginine groups to two lysine residues and to two glutamic acids via cleavable allylic ester (shown) or carbamate linkers. This approach allowed the researchers to modify the hydrophobicity and the net charge without altering the underlying amino acid sequence. The allylic linkers are stable under solid-phase synthesis conditions, but they can be removed under mild conditions by palladium-catalyzed deprotection. Peptides containing the arginine tags aggregated much less than did the native peptide and variants containing conventional protecting groups. Such a strategy could help improve the shelf life of synthetically prepared protein and peptide therapeutics, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction cascade modifies proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial enzyme turns α-amino acids into β-amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attaching ‘unlinkable’ drugs to antibodies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE