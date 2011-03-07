Bluestar Silicones Invests In U.S.

Bluestar Silicones has acquired a former textile chemicals factory in Charlotte, N.C., where it will consolidate its U.S. silicones manufacturing and research operations. The company, formed in 2007 through China National Bluestar’s acquisition of Rhodia’s silicones business, will move operations from sites in Ventura, Calif., and Rock Hill, S.C., that employ about 35 and 50 people, respectively. From 85 people initially, Bluestar expects employment at the Charlotte site to rise by about 25% over the next two years as it expands R&D and output of products such as silicone rubbers, fluids, coatings, and antifoam agents.
