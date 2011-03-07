Advertisement

Policy

Deadline Pushed Back For Emissions Reports

by Cheryl Hogue
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
EPA is postponing a March 31 deadline for industry to report 2010 emissions of greenhouse gases. The agency announced last week that it is pushing back the deadline to allow completion of testing of the electronic system through which companies are to file their reports. The delay will also give companies a chance to test and become familiar with the system before filing reports, EPA says. “Taking a little extra time to get this program right makes more sense than rushing to meet an artificial and inflexible deadline,” says Charles T. Drevna, president of the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association. The agency says it plans for emissions reporting to begin late this summer, but it has not yet established a new deadline. Access to EPA’s electronic reporting system for greenhouse gases is available through ghgreporting.epa.gov/ghg/login.do.

