Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fluoride Sensor Also Fluorinates

A sulfonium borane complex that traps fluoride ions can turn around and use them in substitution reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A sulfonium borane complex that selectively traps fluoride ions under aqueous conditions can turn around and hand off the fluoride in nucleophilic substitution reactions under anhydrous conditions, a feat that should open new possibilities in fluorine chemistry, according to Haiyan Zhao and François P. Gabbaï of Texas A&M University (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol200129q). Gabbaï’s group previously prepared a sulfonium borane salt in which dimethylsulfonium and arylborane groups on adjacent rings of naphthalene work together to trap a fluoride ion and function as a fluoride sensor. The researchers figured out that they can demethylate the sulfur using a phenylthiolate salt, untethering the fluoride to form an anionic fluoroborate that is an efficient room-temperature nucleophilic fluorinating reagent. This new reagent works on a variety of substrates, including alkyl halides and aromatic compounds bearing nitro (shown), sulfonyl chloride, and other electron-rich substituents. “The benefit of our approach is that we can start from aqueous fluoride solutions and after one simple capture step carry out fluorination reactions in dry organic solvents,” Gabbaï says. This capability might benefit 18F radiolabeling of organic reagents used in positron emission tomography, he suggests, because the short-lived 18F is first prepared in aqueous solution and requires fast processing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building a better Birch reduction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoroamide fluorinates itself
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Backdoor Route To SF5 Heterocycles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE