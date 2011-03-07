Genomatica Raises Funding For Scale-Up

Renewable chemicals firm Genomatica has raised $45 million in a fourth round of funding. The company will use the money to complete demonstration-scale production and early commercialization plans for its first product, 1,4-butanediol made via sugar fermentation by engineered organisms. New investors in the company include VantagePoint Venture Partners and Waste Management. In February, Genomatica and Waste Management agreed to research making chemicals out of syngas generated from municipal solid waste.
