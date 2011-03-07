Hilliard E. Firschein, 83, a biochemist of Sarasota, Fla., died on Dec. 6, 2010.
Firschein received an undergraduate degree from Ohio State University before earning an M.S. in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1950 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Rochester in 1958.
A veteran of the Korean War, Firschein served in the Army at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in Tennessee. He then joined Ciba-Geigy in Summit, N.J., in 1972 and became a director of clinical testing, focusing on the anti-inflammatory drug Voltaren. Firschein retired after 21 years with the company. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
Firschein is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Merry; son, Warren; and two grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter