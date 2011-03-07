Lanxess To Acquire Syngenta Biocide Line

Lanxess has agreed to acquire Syngenta’s material protection business for an undisclosed sum. With sales of about $26 million last year, the business markets fungicidal and insecticidal active ingredients for the preservation of construction materials. Lanxess says it will have access to future ingredients and technologies developed by Syngenta. Lanxess already operates a material protection products business with annual sales approaching $275 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter