Mitsubishi And Honam Hike Acrylics Output

Mitsubishi Rayon and Honam Petrochemical will increase capacity at their joint-venture methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant in Yeosu, South Korea, by 98,000 metric tons per year. The partners already operate a 90,000-metric-ton plant where they produce MMA through the oxidization of isobutylene. In addition, the partners will more than double their capacity for acrylic resin at Yeosu to 110,000 metric tons. Mitsubishi Rayon has been the world’s largest producer of MMA since it bought Lucite in 2009.
