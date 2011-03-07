New Venture Fund Targets Academia

Osage University Partners, a venture capital firm launched in 2009 to support start-up companies based on university research, has completed a $100 million investment fund, Osage University Partners I. Universities affiliated with the fund—including Caltech; Columbia University; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Michigan; the University of Pennsylvania; and Yale—will share in the fund’s profits, using them to stimulate research and commercialization programs. The Philadelphia-area investment firm will target health care, energy, advanced materials, semiconductors, and other sectors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter