Organocatalysis Expands

A new reaction expands the use of organocatalysis to the production, in a single step, of β-functionalized aldehydes, an important class of compounds that normally cannot be made so quickly and easily. By providing a new catalytic route to these compounds, the work adds to the armamentarium of synthetic organic chemistry.

In the rapidly expanding field of organocatalysis, non-metal-containing small organic compounds are used as catalysts to produce a broad array of molecular products, including aldehydes bearing a functional group at the α-position, the carbon atom adjacent to the aldehyde's carbonyl carbon.

β-Functionalized aldehydes—which bear a functional group at the next carbon over—are just as useful synthetically. Now, they also can be produced organocatalytically with the approach devised by Jian Li of Shanghai-based East China University of Science & Technology; Wei Wang of the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica and the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque; and coworkers (Nat. Commun., DOI: 10.1038/ncomms1214).

The new approach was inspired by earlier techniques that use secondary amine organocatalysts to α-functionalize aldehyde substrates by forming iminium ions that convert to enamine intermediates. These, in turn, react with electrophiles and are hydrolyzed to form useful α-substituted products.

Li, Wang, and coworkers found a way to make β-functionalized aldehydes from a similar reaction, which they call "oxidative enamine catalysis." They too react an aldehyde substrate with a secondary amine organocatalyst. But in their case, the reaction initially forms an enamine intermediate, which is oxidized to an unsaturated iminium ion, which in turn reacts with a nucleophile to form β-substituted products.

The researchers write that a method "for direct β-functionalization of simple aldehydes rather than enals [α,β-unsaturated aldehydes] in a catalytic enantioselective manner" has not previously been reported. They use the technique not only to β-functionalize simple aldehydes enantioselectively but also in enantioselective double, triple, and quadruple cascade reactions to carry out one-pot conversions of aldehydes to more-complex chiral structures.