Shirley B. Radding, 88, a retired SRI International research chemist of Santa Clara, Calif., died on Jan. 17.
Born in Detroit, Radding earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Wayne State University in 1944. She then moved with her family to San Francisco and began working as an analytical chemist aboard ships docking at the U.S. Naval Shipyard at Hunters Point.
In 1948, Radding began a 40-year chemical research career at the newly formed Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) in Menlo Park, Calif. After retiring in 1987, she started her own consulting firm.
She was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1945. She was named in the first class of ACS Fellows in 2009, and the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section established the Shirley B. Radding Award in her honor in 1994.
Radding is survived by a sister, Thelma Smith, and a brother, Herbert Radding. She was predeceased by her brother Irving Radding.
