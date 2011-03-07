Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Shirley B. Radding

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Shirley B. Radding, 88, a retired SRI International research chemist of Santa Clara, Calif., died on Jan. 17.

Born in Detroit, Radding earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Wayne State University in 1944. She then moved with her family to San Francisco and began working as an analytical chemist aboard ships docking at the U.S. Naval Shipyard at Hunters Point.

In 1948, Radding began a 40-year chemical research career at the newly formed Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) in Menlo Park, Calif. After retiring in 1987, she started her own consulting firm.

She was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1945. She was named in the first class of ACS Fellows in 2009, and the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section established the Shirley B. Radding Award in her honor in 1994.

Radding is survived by a sister, Thelma Smith, and a brother, Herbert Radding. She was predeceased by her brother Irving Radding.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas R. Beattie dies at 81
William Hulstrunk
Carl J. Olsen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE