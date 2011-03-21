BioAmber has licensed technology from Celexion for the production of biobased adipic acid and has set up an R&D facility in Plymouth, Minn., to pursue the technology. The company already makes biobased succinic acid in France.
Dover Chemical will double capacity for Doverphos S-9228 phosphite at its plant in Dover, Ohio, by mid-2011. The company, which doubled capacity for the chemical last year, says it is responding to growing demand for the phosphite to improve color and stability in polymers.
Roche has acquired PVT, a German supplier of automation and workflow support systems for in vitro diagnostic testing in drug research laboratories. Roche will pay approximately $90 million up front and as much as $28 million in performance milestone payments for PVT and its Atlanta-based subsidiary.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the Saudi Industrial Property Authority, and Boston Consulting plan to study strategies for the industrial development of six Saudi Arabian cities. SABIC suggestsYanbu and Jubail, where it has extensive petrochemical complexes, as models.
Eastman Chemical will discontinue manufacturing two o-phthalate plasticizers, Eastman DEP and Eastman DBP. The firm says its acquisition of the Benzoflex family of benzoate plasticizers and launch of Eastman DBT, a nonphthalate plasticizer, give customers nonphthalate alternatives.
Kalexsyn has entered into an agreement to provide medicinal chemistry services to BioRelix, a firm that is developing anti-infective drugs via control of bacterial riboswitches. Kalexsyn has provided medicinal chemistry strategy and synthesis to BioRelix for several years.
Cell Therapeutics will pay Chroma Therapeutics $5 million for rights in the Americas to tosedostat, an aminopeptidase inhibitor being developed to treat blood-related cancers. Chroma will get a $5 million milestone when the drug enters a Phase III clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia late this year.
Eli Lilly & Co.’s Elanco animal health division has offered to acquire the animal health business of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutica division. The Janssen business is based in Belgium.
