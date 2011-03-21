Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fullerenes In A Box

Porphyrin cage sequesters massive aromatic guests

by Sarah Everts
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.

A self-assembling cube that can pack away massive aromatic guests such as coronene and fullerenes from the surrounding solution is being reported by chemist Jonathan R. Nitschke and colleagues at the University of Cambridge (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201100193). The supramolecular cage has six walls, each composed of a modified porphyrin. The cubic cage’s eight corners are demarcated by eight iron atoms, which are held in place by ligands affixed to the porphyrin walls. Nitschke says this is the first cubic cage big enough to completely sequester large aromatic guests from the environment. Because the cage walls’ π-electron density sequesters C70 better than the more curved C60 incarnation, Nitschke says the cages could be useful for encapsulating or separating higher fullerenes from fullerene soot. He also sees applications in keeping reactive molecules or drugs sequestered until an appropriate signal permits their release. Next up, Nitschke says he hopes to do some metalloporphyrin-catalyzed chemistry in the caged environment that could be varied depending on which metals were placed into the porphyrin scaffold.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form flexible networks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Presenting a ferrocene Ferris wheel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supermolecular Wizardry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE