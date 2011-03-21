Solazyme Files For $100 Million IPO

Algal oil start-up Solazyme has filed for a $100 million initial public offering of stock. The move comes after two other renewable materials firms, Amyris and Gevo, also went public in recent months. The offering will be a test of the market’s interest in algae firms, of which Solazyme is one of many. Rather than rely on photosynthesis to grow algae, the company uses a genetically modified strain that feeds on sugar in fermentation tanks. Target markets for the oil are fuels, chemicals, nutrition, and personal care, the filing says.
