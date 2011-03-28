AkzoNobel Will Add Cellulosics In China

AkzoNobel will spend about $85 million to boost capacity for its Bermocoll cellulose derivatives. The company will build a new plant in Ningbo, China, and expand an existing facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Together, the projects will increase Akzo’s global cellulosic derivatives capacity to close to 40,000 metric tons per year by 2013, the firm says. Based on wood pulp or cotton linters, Bermocoll products are thickening agents for paints, building products, and pharmaceuticals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter