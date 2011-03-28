Asahi Kasei Boosts Battery Separators

Asahi Kasei will spend about $75 million to expand its capacity for lithium-ion battery separators. The move is driven by expanding global demand for hybrid-electric and fully electric cars, the company says. Asahi says it will build a new facility in Miyazaki, Japan, by 2012 to complement plants elsewhere in the country. The project will boost Asahi’s total capacity for the separators by 25% to 250 million m2 annually.
